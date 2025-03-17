Sikkim Hosts Successful Badminton Championship 2025

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 17: The 3rd State Ranking Junior U-19 and 1st Majhitar Open Badminton Championship 2025 concluded on Sunday at the auditorium of Advanced Technical Training Centre (ATTC), Bardang. Organised by the Badminton Club of Majhitar under the aegis of the Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS), the event witnessed participation from 300 players, including national-level athletes from Sikkim and neighbouring regions.

Former MLA Namchi Singithang, Krishna Rai, attended as the chief guest, while Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Raj Kumari Thapa, was the special guest. To encourage young athletes, Krishna Rai presented badminton rackets to the champions.

A highlight of the tournament was the Men’s Doubles Exhibition Match, where MLA Melli, NB Pradhan, and MLA West Pendam, LB Das, competed against the organising team, MBC Majhitar, securing victory. The championship featured multiple categories, including Veterans (35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+), Open (Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles), and Junior U-19 (Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Doubles, and Mixed Doubles). Winners and runners-up in each category were awarded trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

The event successfully promoted badminton at the grassroots level, providing young athletes with a platform to hone their skills and compete at higher levels. Organisers expressed gratitude to players, coaches, officials, and sponsors, ensuring an even larger and more competitive edition next year.

Local councillors, panchayats, BAS officials, ATTC Bardang’s Vice Principal, and other dignitaries attended the event, reinforcing support for the sport in the region.