Tripura BJP Government Distributes Agricultural Machinery & Equipment Without Political Discrimination: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 17, 2025: Gomati District took a significant step toward agricultural development today as Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath laid the foundation stone for the Atharobhola Rural Agricultural Market. The event, held at the market grounds, also witnessed the distribution of modern agricultural machinery to local farmers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to empowering the farming community.

The program was attended by key dignitaries, including Chief Executive Member of TTAADC Purna Chandra Jamatia, Vice-Chairman of Killa BC Krishna Kanta Jamatia, MLA Rampada Jamatia, and Sabhadipati of Gomati Zilla Parishad Debal Debroy.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nath underscored the government’s impartial approach to agricultural support. “Unlike the previous administration, which prioritized political identity in distributing agricultural machinery, our government ensures that all farmers receive assistance without discrimination,” he asserted.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, he remarked, “There was a time when farmers struggled due to a lack of resources. Today, we are providing everything from modern machinery to fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides without bias towards caste, religion, or region.” He further emphasized the government’s focus on rural and hilly areas, stating, “Our goal is to uplift these communities by improving farmers’ financial conditions through advanced technology and better market access.”

The minister also outlined future plans, announcing, “Over the past seven years, we have been working towards establishing 144 new agricultural markets to strengthen the rural economy.”

The event also honored farmers with essential tools such as tillers and spray machines. Minister Nath, along with other officials, later visited nearby paddy, corn, and wheat fields, where innovative SRI (System of Rice Intensification) techniques are being used to enhance crop yields.

With such initiatives, the government continues to push forward its mission of modernizing agriculture and ensuring a sustainable future for the farming community.