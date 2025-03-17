Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Slams Government Over Healthcare, Education Crisis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 17, 2025: Former Chief Minister and Politburo member Manik Sarkar has strongly criticized the state government, alleging severe deterioration in healthcare and education. Speaking at a convention organized by DYFI and TYF’s Mohanpur divisional committee on Sunday, he said, “The state’s health system has collapsed, and education is heading in the same direction.”

Highlighting the contributions of the previous Left Front government, Sarkar stated, “We established medical colleges to ensure that our boys and girls did not have to go abroad for jobs. Nursing institutions were also set up to train professionals who could serve patients in hospitals.” However, he lamented the current situation, saying, “Hospitals are facing an acute shortage of doctors, nurses, and health workers, even though many qualified professionals remain unemployed.”

Sarkar also criticized the withdrawal of free medicine schemes in government hospitals. “Earlier, several essential medicines were provided free of cost. Today, even basic items like syringes, cotton, and bandages have to be purchased by the patient’s family after surgery,” he said.

On education, he pointed out that while the Left Front government had established colleges and two universities in various subdivisions, these institutions are now struggling due to a lack of professors, principals, and subject teachers. “Education in schools is deteriorating because there is an extreme shortage of head teachers and subject-oriented teachers,” he remarked.

Targeting the government’s Vidyajyoti project, Sarkar questioned its execution. “The initiative to introduce English-medium education has backfired. Schools lack teachers, forcing students to return home without attending classes. Consequently, their exam results are disastrous,” he asserted. He also mentioned that a letter had been sent to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and the Education Minister, urging them to address the crisis.

“We are not against the Vidyajyoti project,” Sarkar clarified. “But if the government is unable to provide teachers for English-medium instruction, it should either recruit them immediately or scrap the project and restore the old education system.” Stressing the importance of government intervention, he added, “Education and health are the foundation of society. Neglecting them will have disastrous consequences.”

Accusing the government of pushing education and healthcare toward privatization, he warned, “This is a deliberate attempt to profit at the cost of public welfare. We must launch a mass movement to pressure the government into taking responsibility.”

On blood donation, Sarkar recalled how, under the previous government, blood donation camps became a widespread social movement. “Blood donation, body donation, and eye donation programs were actively encouraged, fostering unity and solidarity,” he said.

Following his speech, Sarkar visited a blood donation camp, encouraging donors and interacting with volunteers. He was accompanied by MLA Narayan Sarkar and other party leaders.