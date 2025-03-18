Sikkim: Namchi DC Reviews Action Plan To Tackle Drug Abuse Among Children

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner of Namchi chaired a meeting at the District Administrative Centre on Tuesday to review and strengthen the Joint Action Plan (JAP) for preventing drug and substance abuse among children and curbing illicit trafficking in the district.

The meeting was attended by Namchi SSP Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, ADC Trisang Tamang, SDMs Nim Pintsho Bhutia (HQ) and Saran Kalikotey (Namchi), CMO S N Adhikari, and heads of concerned departments.

Discussions focused on evaluating ongoing efforts and implementing strategies to curb substance abuse among children. The DC emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach, community participation, and strict enforcement of laws. Officials stressed the need for a multi-sectoral effort to effectively address the issue.

Key measures outlined in the meeting included:

Organizing awareness programs in schools to educate children on the dangers of substance abuse.

Increasing surveillance in high-risk areas to prevent drug-related activities.

Strengthening rehabilitation and support services for affected individuals.

Conducting intensified crackdowns on illegal drug networks to disrupt supply chains.

Authorities pledged to implement the revised action plan promptly to ensure a safer environment for children and the community.