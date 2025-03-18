Arunachal’s Dr. Kuru Dindi Selected As Assistant Professor At IIT Bombay

NET Web Desk

Dr. Kuru Dindi, hailing from Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri district, has been appointed as an assistant professor at the Centre for Technology Alternatives in Rural Areas (CTARA) at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Maharashtra. This marks a significant achievement for Dr. Dindi, who becomes one of the few individuals from Arunachal Pradesh to secure a faculty position at a top IIT.

Before joining IIT Bombay, Dr. Dindi worked with the non-communicable disease division of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and was associated with the National AIDS Control Organisation.

Dr. Dindi completed her early education in Shillong and Arunachal Pradesh before earning a bachelor’s degree in homoeopathic medicine and surgery from Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, University of Delhi. She also holds a master’s degree in health administration from the School of Health System Studies (SHSS) at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), and a PhD in public health from the same institution.

Her doctoral research focused on improving cancer care access in Northeast India, particularly addressing barriers to treatment and mapping patient journeys in underserved regions. Dr. Dindi, an expert in public health research, is dedicated to promoting equitable healthcare access for all.

In an interview, she encouraged young people, particularly girls, to follow their dreams with determination, stating, “One should have faith in their aspirations. If we work on them sincerely, they will become a reality.” She is also committed to making healthcare services inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Dr. Dindi has authored research papers in journals such as the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention and the International Journal of Health Planning and Management. She is the daughter of the late Kuru Hasang, Arunachal’s first fighter pilot.