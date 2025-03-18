Assam’s Sivasagar Selected Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 For Eco-Tourism Development

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 18: Sivasagar, the historic town of Assam, has been selected as one of the 42 destinations under the ‘Eco-Tourism & Amrit Dharohar Site’ category of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. This initiative, aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure and promoting sustainable development, is part of the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) program by the Ministry of Tourism.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news via his official social media handle, emphasizing the positive impact this recognition will have on tourism in the region. “Sivasagar has been selected by @tourismgoi under Challenge-Based Destination Development of Swadesh Darshan as one of the 42 destinations in India under the Eco-Tourism & Amrit Dharohar Site category,” he stated.

The Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme focuses on developing tourism infrastructure in four key categories: Spiritual Tourism, Culture & Heritage, Vibrant Village Program, and Eco-Tourism & Amrit Dharohar Sites. This selection is expected to improve both the infrastructure and the visitor experience in Sivasagar, while preserving its cultural and ecological heritage.

The Ministry of Tourism has provided detailed guidelines for state governments and union territories to develop action plans and project proposals for these destinations, which will be evaluated for approval and funding. Other Northeast destinations selected under the initiative include Kibitho (Arunachal Pradesh), Langthabal Konug (Manipur), and Nartiang and Mawphlang villages (Meghalaya), among others.