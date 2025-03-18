Hmar And Zomi Councils Lift Shutdown in Churachandpur Following Violence

NET Web Desk

In a significant step towards restoring normalcy, the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council, the apex bodies of the respective tribes, have jointly agreed to lift the shutdown and end all activities disrupting daily life in Churachandpur district with immediate effect.

The decision was reached during a joint meeting convened by the Churachandpur district administration in response to recent violence that erupted after a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night.

The attack triggered clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities, with mobs engaging in stone pelting and vandalism, prompting a shutdown enforced by protestors.

In a joint statement, the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from any actions that could further disrupt life in the district. “The issue of physical violence in question is being settled as per local customary laws and practices,” the statement read.

Both bodies also reaffirmed their commitment to working together for lasting peace and security in the region.