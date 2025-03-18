Meghalaya: James P.K. Sangma Lays Foundation Stone For RCC Bridge In Dadenggre

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 18: James P.K. Sangma, Chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), laid the foundation stone for the construction of RCC Bridge No. ½ over the Ringgi River in Dadenggre on Tuesday. The event, held at Little Flower Secondary School, is part of the state’s Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Program (CRIP) for 2021-22.

The ceremony was attended by Grahambell A. Sangma, MDC Executive Member for Taxation and Water Works, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, and Aditya Verma, IAS, SDO (Civil) of Dadenggre Civil Sub Division.

James P.K. Sangma expressed his appreciation to the P.W.D. engineers and officials for their efforts in bringing the project to fruition. He highlighted the bridge’s importance in enhancing connectivity and improving the infrastructure for the local community.

As Chairman of MIDC, James P.K. Sangma continues to drive industrial development and infrastructure projects aimed at boosting Meghalaya’s economy and improving the living standards of its people.