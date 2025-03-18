NFR General Manager Inspects Jiribam – Imphal Railway Section, Reviews Safety and Infrastructure

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 18, 2025: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), conducted a detailed inspection of the Jiribam – Khongsang section of the Jiribam – Imphal New Line Project on Tuesday. The 55.36 km stretch, a crucial part of the 110.625 km Jiribam – Imphal railway project, was initially opened in September 2022 and currently facilitates the transportation of essential commodities via goods train services to Khongsang.

During the inspection, Shrivastava closely examined key infrastructural components, including tunnels, bridges, tracks, and signalling systems, to ensure the section’s operational safety. He also interacted with safety personnel at various stations and emphasized addressing critical challenges such as track reinforcement, landslide-related geological issues, and security concerns.

“As the project progresses, we are committed to overcoming technical and environmental challenges to ensure seamless railway connectivity for Manipur,” Shrivastava stated. “The upcoming commissioning of the Khongsang – Noney (18.25 km) and Noney – Imphal (37.02 km) sections will further boost the region’s transport infrastructure.”

Once completed, the Jiribam – Imphal railway line is expected to be a game-changer for Manipur, enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth. The Indian Railways is actively working on multiple new railway projects to improve connectivity in the Northeast, including the ambitious Capital Connectivity Projects aimed at linking all state capitals of the region.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, confirmed these developments in a press communiqué on Tuesday, highlighting the railway’s commitment to the region’s infrastructural advancement.