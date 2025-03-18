Sikkim: 8th North East Youth Festival Celebrates Cultural Diversity In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 18: The 8th North East Youth Festival 2025 showcased the cultural diversity of Northeast India with traditional performances at MG Marg, Gangtok. The four-day event featured dances and songs representing the distinct heritage of the region.

MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, Advisor for Urban Development and Food and Civil Supplies Departments, attended the non-competitive cultural event as the chief guest. Artists from various states presented traditional music and dances, highlighting their unique cultural identities. Sikkim, as the host state, staged special performances depicting its rich folk traditions.

Joint Director of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Janim Lepcha, delivered the welcome address. The event was attended by SIMFED Chairman Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia, officials from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, and other dignitaries.