Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba Proposes AI Event To Boost Northeast’s Tech Growth

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 18: Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has proposed hosting a large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) event in Sikkim to enhance Northeast India’s role in AI-driven development and advocate for its inclusion in national AI policies.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has responded positively to the proposal, recognizing its potential to promote innovation, skill development, and economic growth in the region. He assured further discussions to evaluate the feasibility of the event in line with the government’s technological initiatives.

Subba welcomed the response, emphasizing that Northeast India possesses significant talent in AI. He stated that a dedicated AI platform in the region would support youth, entrepreneurs, and researchers, ensuring their active participation in India’s digital transformation.

The proposal focuses on strengthening human resource capabilities to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where AI is expected to impact various sectors. It highlights the importance of equipping individuals with AI-related skills while addressing associated challenges.

With a high literacy rate, Sikkim is well-positioned to contribute to India’s AI growth. The proposal underlines the need for AI-driven training and development programs to integrate the region’s workforce into the country’s evolving digital economy.