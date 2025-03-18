Tripura Police Seizes Illegal Burmese Cigarettes Worth Rs 4 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 18, 2025: Acting on a tip-off, the Tripura police conducted a raid and seized 10 cartons of illegal Burmese cigarettes worth approximately Rs 4 lakh on Tuesday.

The consignment was intercepted by Panisagar police during its transportation from Panisagar to Anandabazar in North Tripura District. However, the driver managed to escape amidst chaos created by a group of unruly youths at the scene.

Police officials revealed that they had been waiting in the Tilthai area based on secret information about the smuggling operation. When the targeted vehicle was identified, the police launched their operation. However, a group of youths arrived at the spot and disrupted the situation, providing an opportunity for the driver to flee.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panisagar police station stated that they had initiated their efforts immediately after receiving intelligence regarding the cigarette smuggling. Despite the driver’s escape, the police have intensified their search to track him down.

As of now, no concrete details about the driver have been uncovered, but authorities remain committed to arresting him as the investigation continues.