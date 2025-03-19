Advancing North East Career Conclave 2025 Empowers Students with Career Insights and Entrepreneurial Opportunities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2025: The Advancing North East Career Conclave 2025 was successfully held at Bir Bikram Memorial College in Agartala city bringing together students, experts and industry professionals for an enriching career-oriented event on Tuesday. Jointly organized by the Department of Commerce and Department of Economics in collaboration with the North East Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), the conclave focused on career guidance, skill development, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Sujit Das, Head of the Department of Commerce, setting the tone for an insightful session. Chandni Shivam, Junior Consultant from NEDFi, provided valuable insights into career prospects and financial assistance for aspiring entrepreneurs. Principal Mrinal Dasgupta, in her Presidential Speech, emphasized the significance of such initiatives in shaping students’ futures. The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Manidip Roy, Head of the Department of Economics, acknowledging the collective efforts behind the event’s success.

A key highlight of the conclave was the Technical Session, where industry experts shared their perspectives on career trends, industry demands, and skill enhancement strategies. Their guidance proved invaluable in helping students navigate their professional aspirations.

Adding to the event’s vibrancy, a Business Plan (B-Plan) Competition showcased the entrepreneurial talent of students. The competition was evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Dr. Basudeb Bhattacharya and Sri Amit Ghosh. The winners were: 1st Prize (₹15,000) – Annesha Banik, B.Com 3rd Semester, Bir Bikram Memorial College; and 2nd Prize (₹10,000) – Susmita Debnath, BA 5th Semester (Political Science Honours), Women’s College; and 3rd Prize (₹5,000) – Saiful Islam Hridoy, B.Com 5th Semester, Bir Bikram Memorial College.

The conclave successfully provided a platform for students to explore career opportunities, gain expert insights, and present their entrepreneurial ideas. Organizers expressed their gratitude to participants, faculty members, and collaborating organizations for making the event a meaningful and impactful experience.