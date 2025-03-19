Assam Court Denies Bail To USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque In Exam Fraud Case

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 19: A court in Sonitpur district, Assam, has denied bail to Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in connection with a case involving allegations of facilitating unfair means during exams. The Sonitpur Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hriday Jyoti Kashyap, rejected Hoque’s bail plea after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

Hoque, who appeared via video conference from Tezpur Central Jail, is facing charges under multiple non-bailable sections following a complaint filed in Dhekiajuli. According to government advocate Munin Barua, the police registered the case after receiving allegations that Hoque had promised students the use of unfair means to help them secure high marks in exams.

The case is part of a series of investigations into similar incidents across Assam. Although the Gauhati High Court had earlier granted bail to Hoque in two separate cases in Sribhumi district, he was re-arrested by Sonitpur police in connection with this new case.

In February, Hoque and five teachers from his ERD Foundation, which operates several educational institutions, were arrested after allegations surfaced that students from other districts were allowed to sit for Class 12 CBSE exams with assurances of using unfair means.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Hoque of being involved in fraudulent activities and stated that he would remain in jail for a prolonged period. Sarma also linked Hoque to a previous controversy over the fraudulent acquisition of an OBC certificate and criticized USTM for its alleged role in contributing to flooding in Guwahati.