Efforts On To Take Advanced Healthcare Facilities To Every Part Of Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare services across the state, emphasizing ongoing efforts to establish advanced healthcare facilities in every region. CM Sarma highlighted the importance of the under-construction Tamulpur Medical College, which he said would significantly contribute to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and create more opportunities for the youth.

In a statement shared on X, the Chief Minister said, “The Tamulpur Medical College & Hospital will further bolster our efforts to take advanced healthcare facilities to every part of the State and create more opportunities for our aspiring youth.”

CM Sarma also mentioned that the government is working on the establishment of 23 medical colleges across Assam, with plans to initiate three more in the coming year in the districts of Darang, Hojai, and Hailakandi. He pointed out that during the previous Congress-led government, there were only three medical colleges in the state. “We are now building 23 medical colleges around the state, and we plan to start building three more within the next year,” he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significant strides being made in the educational sector, with universities being established in several districts. “We have established universities in Hojai, Nagon, Cachar, Bajali, and Lakhimpur, and nearly every district in the state has a university under construction or near completion,” CM Sarma stated.

As part of the state’s infrastructure development, the Chief Minister spoke about the ongoing construction of bridges across the Brahmaputra River, aiming to improve connectivity and promote economic growth. “Together with universities and medical colleges, we are constructing bridges across the Brahmaputra River. No one could have predicted that Assam would develop so quickly. We will soon be one of the most developed states in the country,” he said.

CM Sarma also updated the public on various welfare schemes, including the microfinance incentive and relief package, which has benefited over 78,000 borrowers. The scheme aims to restore creditworthiness and provide financial stability.

Furthermore, over 3.23 lakh bicycles were distributed to students, and 48,673 scooters were given to meritorious students.

Additionally, nearly 27,000 top-performing Class 10 students received cash awards, while Rs 353.67 crores were provided to 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families for housing reconstruction and essential supplies.