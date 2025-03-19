Mizoram Launches ‘Swap & Save Campaign’ To Promote reuse And Recycling

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 19: Mizoram’s Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Minister K Sapdanga launched the ‘Swap & Save Campaign – Sikul Bungraw Inthleng Runpui’ in Aizawl on Wednesday. The campaign, organized under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), aims to promote waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.

The launch event took place at the UD&PA Sanitation Site Office near Solomon’s Cave, where Sapdanga emphasized the importance of sustainable waste management and urged the public to actively participate. The campaign, which will run from March 19 to 21, is being implemented in collaboration with Self Help Group Area Level Federations in Aizawl. It focuses on recycling and reusing school materials such as textbooks, uniforms, and other educational resources.

UD&PA Director Jacob Lalawmpuia stated that the initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to promote sustainability and reduce waste. He encouraged citizens to donate used but usable school materials, supporting both environmental conservation and the education sector.