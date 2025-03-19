Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Wildfire Spreads In Wokha District, Strong Winds Intensify Blaze

Kohima, Mar 19: A massive wildfire that began on 17th March along the border of Humtso village in Wokha district continues to rage, fueled by strong winds.

The fire reportedly started around 10 AM during jhum cultivation by farmers. As of 18th March, the blaze is advancing toward Yikhum village, with the potential to reach coffee and rubber plantations in Wokha village if the fire continues to spread at its current rate.

Authorities are actively working to contain the wildfire and prevent further damage.

