NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 19: A firefighter from the Wokha Fire Station went missing on Tuesday while combating a wildfire near the Vankhosung Helipad in Wokha.

The missing individual has been identified as Sub-Inspector M. Pentick Konyak.

Search operations have been intensified, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force, home guards, civil defense personnel, the Defence Forces, and volunteers from Wokha village working together to locate M. Konyak. Further updates are awaited.