Sikkim’s Devanshi Agarwal Selected For Prestigious Internship At Attorney General Of India In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 19: Devanshi Agarwal, a talented law student from Singtam, has been selected for a prestigious internship at the Office of the Learned Attorney General of India in New Delhi. This accomplishment showcases the growing prominence of Sikkimese youth in the legal field and highlights Devanshi’s exceptional academic and professional achievements.

Currently pursuing a BCom, LL.B. (Hons.) at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Devanshi has previously interned with reputed organizations such as Trilegal, Mindpath Technologies, and Leap of Love Foundation, further cementing her legal expertise.

Devanshi’s academic excellence is evident from her outstanding performance in Class XII, where she secured an impressive 98.7%, including perfect marks in Fine Arts and near-perfect scores in History from Ecole Globale International Girls’ School, Dehradun. Additionally, Devanshi has represented India in international shooting competitions, securing top positions in both global and national championships.

In her statement, Devanshi expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) for his support and leadership in creating opportunities for young talent in Sikkim.

This prestigious internship marks a significant milestone in Devanshi’s career and serves as an inspiration to aspiring law students, reinforcing Sikkim’s growing presence on national and international platforms.