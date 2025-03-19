Six Churachandpur And Pherzawl MLAs Appeal For Peace; Urge Government To Restore Law And Order

NET Web Desk

Six MLAs from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have issued a joint appeal for peace and harmony in Churachandpur town, which has witnessed intense clashes between two tribes over the past two days. They have also urged the state government to take all necessary measures to restore law and order in the area.

In their appeal, MLAs Paoleinlal Haokip, N Sanate, LM Khaute, Vungzagin Valte, Chinlunthang, and Letzamang Haokip described the recent violence as “most unfortunate,” warning that it could disrupt peace and damage the unity and brotherhood among communities.

Acknowledging the difficult times the communities are facing, the legislators emphasized the need to uphold “Christian values of forgiveness” to resolve misunderstandings for the greater good of society and future generations.

They also urged community leaders and civil society organizations (CSOs) to continue working towards peace and called on the state government, particularly the district administration, to prioritize law and order.