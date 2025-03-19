Tripura: Husband Arrested for Gang-Raping Disabled Wife, Six Others Still Absconding

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2025: A man has been arrested for allegedly gang-raping his 75% disabled wife with the help of his friends while intoxicated. The accused Subrata Dey from the Jogendranagar area of Agartala city was taken into custody on Tuesday night while six other suspects remain on the run, police said.

Sources informed, Subrata Dey, who lived as a house-in-law in his wife’s home in the Chowmuhani Bazar area under Amtali police station hosted a drinking party with friends on January 5 this year. “After consuming alcohol, Subrata and his friends forcefully assaulted and raped the disabled housewife in an intoxicated state,” a police official revealed.

The survivor’s father lodged an FIR against Subrata Dey and seven others with Amtali police station on March 14, leading to the registration of a case. Sub-Inspector Sushmita Debnath, who is investigating the matter confirmed the arrest of Subrata but noted that efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

“The investigation is progressing swiftly. The absconding accused will be apprehended soon,” SI Debnath told reporters on Wednesday. She further stated that the police had sought Subrata Dey’s remand to extract crucial information that could aid in arresting the remaining culprits.

“We believe that questioning the accused in remand will make it easier to track down and apprehend the others involved,” she added.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked outrage, with demands for stringent punishment for the perpetrators. The police assured that justice would be served, emphasizing that all efforts are being made to ensure the arrest of the remaining accused.