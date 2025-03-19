Tripura: Thief Arrested in Theft Case, Gold Ornaments, TV and ₹70,000 Recovered

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2025: Tripura police have successfully cracked a theft case and arrested the accused, recovering ₹70,000 in cash, gold ornaments and a television. The stolen items were looted from the residence of Riton Mia in the Motinagar area of Kamalasagar assembly constituency under Sepahiajala district. The arrested thief has been identified as Liton Deb from Kamalpur, was presented in court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police sources, on February 23, 2025, the accused allegedly entered Riton Mia’s house under the guise of a laborer. Taking advantage of the family’s absence, he broke into a cupboard and stole gold ornaments along with ₹70,000 in cash. Upon discovering the theft, the homeowner immediately lodged a complaint at Amtali Police Station, prompting an investigation.

“The accused was arrested on March 16, 2025, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Acting on the information provided, we raided his residence on Tuesday night and recovered a gold chain, a pair of earrings, a ring, and a television that he had purchased using the stolen money,” stated an official from Amtali police.

On Wednesday morning, the police briefed the media, confirming the recovery of stolen goods and the successful resolution of the case. However, a police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, “While we are committed to suppressing crime, certain invisible forces sometimes hinder our efforts.”

The arrest has brought relief to local residents, but concerns remain regarding the growing incidents of theft in the area.