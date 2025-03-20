3.63 Lakh Tourists Visited Mizoram From April To December: Minister Lalrinpuii

NET Web Desk

Mizoram has seen a significant influx of tourists in the current financial year, with a total of 3.63 lakh visitors recorded from April to December. State Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii shared this data in response to a query by BJP’s Dr. K Beichhua in the state assembly.

Of the total visitors, 3.59 lakh were domestic tourists, while 4,033 were international visitors. The tourism sector has experienced steady growth since the fiscal year 2020-2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, only 20,564 domestic and 3 foreign tourists visited the state, but numbers improved in 2021-2022, with over 1.32 lakh domestic and 94 international visitors.

The post-pandemic period in 2022-2023 saw a notable surge in arrivals, with over 2.18 lakh domestic and 3,554 foreign tourists. The current year has continued this trend, with domestic visitors reaching over 2.15 lakh and international visitors nearing 3,900.

Tourism officials anticipate a decline in international arrivals following the reinstatement of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in December, which requires foreign tourists to obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP). This measure was introduced due to security concerns along the Myanmar border and political instability in Bangladesh following recent changes in leadership.