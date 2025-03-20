Arunachal: Chowna Mein Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Deputy Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 20: Chowna Mein has become the longest-serving incumbent Deputy Chief Minister in India, completing 8 years and 244 days in office since assuming the role on July 17, 2016.

The milestone was acknowledged across Arunachal Pradesh, with political leaders and citizens extending their congratulations. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit lauded Mein’s leadership, stating that his tenure has contributed significantly to the state’s development.

During his time in office, Mein has focused on infrastructure growth, sustainable energy projects, and cultural preservation. His key initiatives include the promotion of small hydropower projects, improvements in power distribution, and the introduction of a family-based identification system for streamlined welfare distribution. He has also played a role in advancing the state’s energy sector, including the proposed Siang Dam project.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Mein’s contributions, emphasizing their joint efforts in governance and development.

Addressing a gathering in Itanagar, Mein expressed gratitude for the support he has received. “This milestone is a testament to the collective efforts of our government and the trust placed in us by the citizens,” he said.

Political leaders, including Alo Libang, commended Mein’s leadership, while messages on social media described him as a key figure in Arunachal Pradesh’s progress. With his tenure continuing, Mein reaffirmed his commitment to advancing economic growth, education, and healthcare in the state.