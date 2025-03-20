Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up For 2nd Edition Of Miss Universe Arunachal; Tawang Likely To Host The Event

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh is preparing to host the second edition of Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh, with plans to make it an even grander affair than its successful debut. The announcement came after the 73rd Miss Universe, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, was welcomed in New Delhi by the state’s Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Kento Jini, along with Lekang MLA Likha Soni and State Director for Miss Universe Arunachal, Takam Anju.

Minister Jini emphasized the importance of beauty pageants in showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and the growing fashion scene among tribal women. He hinted that Tawang, a popular destination known for its stunning beauty, is likely to be the venue for the upcoming edition.

The first edition of the pageant saw Thupten Lhamu from Tawang crowned as Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2024. For the second edition, Takam Anju revealed that the number of finalists will be increased from 25 to 40, with national experts being brought in to further groom the contestants. Additionally, Miss Universe India will join the jury, offering inspiration to the young women of Arunachal Pradesh.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome she received in India and praised the efforts of the Miss Universe India organization for encouraging women to participate in global beauty pageants.

With the second edition expected to be even more successful, the event aims to boost tourism and empower women across Arunachal Pradesh.