Centre To Invest Rs 3 Lakh Crore To Upgrade National Highways In Assam: Gadkari

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 20: The central government plans to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in Assam to develop national highways to international standards, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

During the Question Hour, Gadkari assured that his ministry has sufficient funds for road projects and highlighted key developments in Assam’s highway infrastructure. He announced that the Guwahati Ring Road, being constructed at a cost of Rs 5,800 crore, is expected to be completed by December 2027.

“I am confident that after completing these projects, Assam’s national highways will be on par with those in the USA,” Gadkari said. He added that multiple projects, including roads, bridges, and tunnels, are being undertaken to improve connectivity in the state.

The minister also revealed that a tunnel under the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh, estimated to cost Rs 12,000 crore, is in the process of approval. He emphasized that these initiatives would transform Assam’s highway network, create jobs, and boost economic growth.

Regarding the proposed elevated highway over Kaziranga National Park, Gadkari stated that the project would commence once Cabinet approval is received, reiterating that there are no funding constraints.

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge about road connectivity between Gulbarga and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Gadkari said significant work has been done in the state since 2014. He acknowledged challenges related to land acquisition and environmental clearances and invited Kharge to submit a list of pending projects for review.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the minister to consider connecting his native village, Tithana in Haryana, with a national highway, to which Gadkari responded positively.