Court Slams Tripura Gramin Bank for Illegal Fees, Orders Compensation of Rs 15,000 to Aggrieved Customer

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2025: In a significant victory for bank customers, Dr. Paresh Chandra Modak, a resident of Dharmanagar and head of Modak Homeopathy Clinic successfully challenged Tripura Gramin Bank over illegal deductions from his savings account. The Unakoti District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in his favor, ordering the bank to compensate him with Rs 15,000 for wrongful deductions.

Dr. Modak, who opened his savings account in January 2001, noticed that the bank had deducted Rs 60 on September 13, 2022, and another Rs 60 on April 26, 2023, without prior notice. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks must notify customers at least one month in advance before imposing charges for non-maintenance of a minimum balance. However, in this case, no such notice was issued.

“Many customers fail to track such deductions, assuming them to be legitimate. But when I checked RBI guidelines, it was clear that the bank had violated rules. I decided to fight for my rights,” said Dr. Modak.

Upon realizing the discrepancy, Dr. Modak sought clarification from the Tripura Gramin Bank. In response, on November 24, 2023, the Dharmanagar branch manager cited a bank policy introduced on November 7, 2022, permitting such deductions. However, Dr. Modak highlighted a critical flaw—the first deduction was made in September 2022, before the policy came into effect, making it an outright violation of banking norms.

On December 19, 2023, Dr. Modak filed case number CC/21/2023 before the Unakoti District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, representing himself without legal counsel. His case sought Rs 20,000 in compensation, which included Rs 120 for bank deductions, Rs 380 for letter and correspondence expenses, Rs 1,500 for case-related costs, Rs 8,000 for court travel expenses, and Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental and social distress. During the hearings, his legal acumen impressed even the presiding judge. “It was inspiring to see an ordinary citizen stand up against a financial institution with such confidence,” remarked a courtroom observer.

On March 11, 2025, the commission ruled in his favor, directing Tripura Gramin Bank to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation within two months. In case of non-compliance, an additional penalty of 9% interest per day would be levied.

The ruling sets a precedent for bank customers facing unjust charges. Dr. Modak urged consumers to stay vigilant: “Every customer should carefully monitor their transactions and stay informed about banking regulations. Awareness is the key to safeguarding your hard-earned money.”

He also expressed gratitude to journalists who highlight such issues. “The role of fearless journalism in protecting consumer rights is invaluable. I hope this victory inspires others to stand up for justice,” he said.