Eco-Tourism Park to be Developed in Tripura’s Mohanpur: Ministers Sushanta Chowdhury & Ratan Lal Nath Inspect Proposed Site

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2025: A major boost to the tourism sector is on the horizon for Mohanpur as plans are underway to develop an eco-tourism park in the Mohinipur Gram Panchayat area. On Wednesday, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath along with senior officials, conducted an inspection of the proposed site marking the beginning of a new initiative aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in the West Tripura district.

Over the past few years, Mohanpur has witnessed significant infrastructural development, and this latest project adds another milestone to its growth trajectory. Speaking about the initiative, Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated, “Since 2018, multiple developmental projects have been implemented in Mohanpur. Now, we are taking a step towards boosting tourism with the establishment of an eco-tourism park. This project will not only enhance the region’s appeal but also generate employment opportunities for the local community.”

During the site inspection, Tourism Secretary UK Chakma and Mohanpur SDM Subhash Dutta engaged in detailed discussions regarding land-related aspects. Officials confirmed that preliminary work for the project has already commenced, and further land-related procedures are expected to begin in the coming days.

Tourism Minister Chowdhury emphasized the importance of expediting the process, stating, “Eco-tourism has immense potential in this region. This park will serve as a green lung for Mohanpur and attract nature lovers, travelers, and researchers alike. We are committed to ensuring that the construction work starts at the earliest.”