Meghalaya Govt Launches CM Care+ Scheme To Cover Critical Health Treatments: Health Minister

Shillong, Mar 20: The Meghalaya government has introduced the CM Care+ scheme to provide financial assistance for high-end tertiary and critical care treatments that are not covered under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS). Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh announced that the initiative aims to bridge the gap beyond the Rs 5.30 lakh coverage limit set by the MHIS-PMJAY.

The scheme will be particularly beneficial for individuals requiring specialized treatments for conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, heart diseases, and other serious health issues not included in the MHIS package.

Approval for assistance under the CM Care+ scheme will be processed at two levels: district-level for cases up to Rs 2 lakh and state-level for amounts between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

