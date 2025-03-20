Meghalaya: National Media Team Reviews TB Elimination Efforts In Ri-Bhoi District

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 20: A national media team, consisting of eight members from leading outlets, visited Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya to assess the progress of the government’s 100-day intensive tuberculosis (TB) elimination campaign. The visit was organized under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to evaluate the efforts being made in the region to combat TB.

During their visit, the team engaged with key officials, including Abhilash Baranwal, Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, the State TB Officer, and the District TB Officer. Baranwal highlighted the district’s proactive approach to TB elimination, emphasizing the role of community participation in driving successful outcomes. He pointed out that the involvement of traditional healers and self-help groups has helped bring overlooked patients into the TB treatment fold. Baranwal also shared that nearly 10% of the district’s hamlets have reported no new TB cases in the past year, showcasing significant progress in disease control.

The media team, which includes representatives from DD News, ANI, PTI, The Hindu, News 24, and News 18, will continue their visit in Shillong for the next two days. Their schedule includes visits to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, primary health centers, and the State TB Office. They will also interact with TB patients, TB Champions, and officials, including Ramkumar S., Mission Director of the National Health Mission for Meghalaya, who will offer further insights into the state’s TB elimination efforts.

This initiative is part of the broader National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP), aligned with India’s National Strategic Plan (NSP) for TB elimination (2017–2025). The 100-day campaign is focused on accelerating TB case detection, improving diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and addressing the socio-economic challenges posed by the disease, contributing to the goal of a TB-free India by 2025.