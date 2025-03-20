Nagaland: Phek DC John Tsulise Sangtam Emphasizes Market Linkages For Farmers

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 20: Deputy Commissioner of Phek, John Tsulise Sangtam, has called for strengthening market linkages to help boost agricultural growth in Nagaland. Addressing the Farmers Fair cum Exhibition organized by ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Phek at Porba Village, Sangtam stressed that establishing strong connections between farmers and markets is essential to improving productivity and ensuring better income for farmers.

The event also featured the release of a documentary on the Zabo farming system, along with the introduction of vegetable seed kits developed by KVK, aimed at enhancing sustainable farming practices in the region.