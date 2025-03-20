Sikkimese Filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s Debut Film ‘Shape Of Momo’ Wins ‘HAF Goes To Cannes’ Award At Hong Kong Film Festival

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 20: Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai has won the prestigious HAF Goes to Cannes award at the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), earning her debut Nepali film, Shape of Momo, a spot at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The award, presented during the HKIFF’s Work-in-Progress Lab from March 17 to 19, provides an invaluable opportunity for filmmakers to connect with industry professionals, sales agents, and distributors. Rai, alongside co-producer Kisley, showcased their in-progress film to a distinguished audience of filmmakers from across Asia. The HAF Goes to Cannes programme is a joint initiative between the HKIFF Industry and the Marché du Film at Cannes.

“We are thrilled to receive the HAF Goes to Cannes award. This is a significant moment for Shape of Momo and for the representation of Sikkimese cinema on the international stage,” said Tribeny Rai.

Shape of Momo follows the story of a woman who challenges patriarchal norms and strives to carve her own path. The film, shot in the picturesque setting of Nandok, East Sikkim, has already garnered attention, having won the top prize at the NFDC Filmbazaar in Goa in November 2023.

Currently in post-production in Mumbai, Shape of Momo is poised for greater international recognition, shining a spotlight on emerging Sikkimese talent.