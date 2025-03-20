Tripura: Burnt Minor Housewife Collapses Before CM Dr Manik Saha’s Residence, Seeks Treatment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2025: In a desperate plea for medical help, a minor housewife who suffered severe burn injuries collapsed in front of the Chief Minister’s residence on Laxmi Narayan Bari Road here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon. Her heart-wrenching cries caught the attention of security personnel, leading to immediate intervention by the authorities.

The tragic story dates back to two and a half years back when a minor girl from the Mew Jewel Club area of Madhya Pratapgarh eloped with Bikash Debnath, son of Nabadulal Debnath from Deocherra under Kalyanpur police station in Khowai district. However, what began as a marriage soon turned into a nightmare, with Bikash allegedly subjecting his young wife to relentless physical and mental torture.

The ordeal took a horrifying turn last year when, after the birth of their daughter, Bikash reportedly attempted to set his wife on fire. Miraculously, she survived and was taken back to her father’s house. However, financial constraints prevented her father from affording her medical treatment. As a result, her condition deteriorated, leaving one of her legs severely injured.

Having exhausted all options, the minor housewife and her parents took the drastic step of seeking help directly from the Chief Minister. The distressing scene outside the CM’s residence prompted swift action from East Agartala Police Station OC Rana Chatterjee. “She was in extreme distress, and immediate medical attention was necessary. We arranged for her to be sent to the hospital without delay,” Chatterjee stated.

Amidst tears, the young housewife narrated her ordeal to the police and media personnel. “For a year, I have been suffering without treatment. My father couldn’t afford it. I have come here to plead for help from the Chief Minister,” she wept.

Upon returning from Delhi, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha was briefed on the situation. “This is an extremely serious matter. I have directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the victim and take strict legal action against the accused,” the Chief Minister stated.

Authorities have since initiated legal proceedings against Bikash Debnath, and the minor housewife is currently receiving medical care at a government hospital.