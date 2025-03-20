Tripura to Host State-Level Youth Parliament Competition on March 23: Minister Tinku Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2025: The Tripura government has announced of organizing a state-level Youth Parliament competition set to take place on March 23 at the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy stated that 40 young participants, aged between 15 and 25, have been selected from the eight districts of the state to take part in the competition.

“This initiative, launched in 2019 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India, aims to provide a platform for the youth to express their thoughts on nation-building and patriotism. The top three participants from the state will represent Tripura in the central-level Youth Parliament competition in Delhi,” Roy said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to nurturing young talent, the minister also spoke about the recently conducted statewide talent search program.

“The Youth Affairs and Sports Department launched the program on February 4, engaging 34,571 young athletes from 247 zones across blocks, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and municipal corporations. This is the first time such an extensive initiative has been undertaken at the grassroots level,” he noted.

The competition featured players in two age categories—under 10 and under 14—competing in football, kho-kho, kabaddi, and athletics. Participants who excelled at the local level advanced through sub-district and district competitions.

The upcoming Youth Parliament competition is expected to serve as a significant platform for young voices in Tripura, fostering political awareness and leadership skills among the state’s youth.