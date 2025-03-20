Tripura: TSF to Block National Highway on March 21 Over Kokborok Script Demand

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2025: The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) has announced a blockade of the national highway on Friday, demanding the use of the Roman script in Kokborok language examinations. The decision was declared by TSF leaders at a press conference here in Agartala city on Thursday.

“For a long time, we have been demanding that Kokborok be written in the Roman script in secondary and higher secondary examinations. Despite repeated appeals to the education department, no action has been taken,” said a TSF leader.

He further stated that deputations had been submitted multiple times to the Chief Minister, the Board President, and the Governor, but no steps had been taken to address the issue.

“Our students are under pressure to write Kokborok in the Bengali script, which creates difficulties in the examination process. The lack of action has forced us to resort to protests,” he added.

Reaffirming their stand, the leader stated, “We have decided to block the national highway tomorrow to press for our rightful demand—the use of the Roman script in Kokborok examinations.”