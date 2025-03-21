Arunachal: Police Busts Inter-State Drug Network In Chimpu, Two Arrested

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 21: The Capital Police have busted an inter-state drug trafficking network in Chimpu, arresting two alleged drug peddlers and seizing 60.4 grams of suspected heroin, ₹40,000 in cash, and a two-wheeler used for distribution, officials said on Friday.

The operation was conducted on March 20 as part of Operation Dawn, an anti-narcotics drive by Arunachal Pradesh Police. It was led by Itanagar SDPO DySP Kengo Dirchi, with officers from Itanagar and Chimpu police stations.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police apprehended Bikash Barman while he was allegedly attempting to sell heroin in Chimpu. A packet of the narcotic substance and a two-wheeler were recovered from his possession, officials said.

During interrogation, Barman disclosed that he was working under a local supplier, Junaki Boje alias Didi, who was reportedly in possession of additional narcotics. Based on this information, police raided Boje’s residence in Bidi Bida village, Zoo Road, leading to the recovery of four more packets of heroin, weighing approximately 50 grams, along with ₹40,000 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the syndicate sourced heroin from Assam and neighboring states before distributing it in the Itanagar Capital Region through a network of peddlers. Police said further investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved.

Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh commended the police team for the operation and reaffirmed the commitment to combating drug trafficking under Operation Dawn. He added that further crackdowns would continue to address drug-related activities in the region.