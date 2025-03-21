Arunachal’s Matton Pansa Wins Gold At All India Police Shooting Competition In Tamil Nadu

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 21: Rifleman (Rfn G/D) Matton Pansa of the 12 Assam Rifles won a gold medal at the 25th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM) Shooting Competition 2025, held from March 17 to March 22 at the Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre in Othivakkam, Chengalpattu District. The event was organized by the Tamil Nadu State Police.

Pansa, a native of Konnu Village in Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh, belongs to the Wancho community. Serving in the 12 Assam Rifles since 2005, his achievement is seen as a significant milestone for his village and district.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated him on social media, stating, “Golden glory for Arunachal! Congratulations to Rifleman Matton Pansa for securing Gold at the 25th All India Police Shooting Competition. Hailing from Konnu Village, Longding, his dedication & precision have brought immense pride to the Wancho community & the entire state.”