Assam Rifles Organizes Medical Camp in North Tripura, Offers Lifesaving Support

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2025: In a bid to extend essential healthcare services to remote areas, the Assam Rifles conducted a medical camp on 21 March 2025. The initiative provided free medical consultations, essential medicines, and health awareness sessions, benefiting a total of 228 residents, including 114 women, 30 men, and 84 children.

The medical team demonstrated its dedication by evacuating a 45-year-old woman diagnosed with Congestive Cardiac Failure. Post-diagnosis, they ensured she received advanced medical care, showcasing their lifesaving commitment to the community.

Additionally, Assam Rifles personnel inspired the local youth by highlighting career opportunities in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Indian Army as Agniveers. Their efforts aimed to motivate young individuals to contribute to nation-building.

The villagers expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable support provided. Assam Rifles continues to strengthen its ties with local communities through public services and welfare initiatives.