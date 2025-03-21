COCOMI Blames Centre For Manipur Crisis, Calls For Immediate Action Against SoO Groups

NET Web Desk

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), along with allied Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has strongly condemned the Indian government’s handling of the ongoing Manipur crisis, asserting that it is not a mere ethnic clash but a state-sponsored proxy war against the indigenous Meetei population.

In a press conference held today, COCOMI accused the government of protecting Chin-Kuki armed groups, whom they blame for violence, ethnic cleansing, and drug-related crimes in Manipur. They demanded a military crackdown on these groups, the deportation of illegal immigrants, and the immediate implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to safeguard native Meeteis.

The organization also criticized the government’s double standards in dealing with armed groups, citing the surrender of arms by Meetei volunteers while Kuki militants continue to operate freely. They further rejected any delimitation exercise before NRC implementation, warning against illegal immigrants influencing electoral representation.

COCOMI urged the government to act decisively, warning that continued appeasement of terror groups would escalate the crisis and further destabilize the region.