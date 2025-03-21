Delhi-Agartala Rail Connectivity Strengthened: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Electrification Progress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2025: The Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing railway infrastructure in Tripura while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He highlighted that the state achieved broad gauge connectivity with the rest of the country in 2016 following the completion of the Lumding–Silchar–Badarpur–Agartala gauge conversion project.

“This transformation has significantly improved railway connectivity across Tripura, enabling seamless movement of passengers and goods,” Vaishnaw stated.

Addressing another part of the query, the Minister informed the House that Agartala, the capital of Tripura, is currently linked to Delhi through two pairs of direct trains. Additionally, seven pairs of regular trains connect Agartala to Guwahati, from where passengers can board seven pairs of trains to reach Delhi.

To further strengthen connectivity, the Railway Minister elaborated on the progress of railway electrification in the region. “The electrification of the Guwahati–Badarpur–Agartala route is being carried out in phases. I am pleased to inform that the Badarpur–Agartala section has already been fully electrified, while work on the Guwahati–Badarpur section is progressing rapidly,” he said. He assured that upon completion, the electrification project would facilitate the introduction of additional trains, enhancing both speed and efficiency in rail services.

The government remains committed to boosting rail infrastructure in the Northeast, focusing on modernizing stations, launching new train services, and accelerating electrification. “We are dedicated to ensuring a comfortable, efficient, and accessible rail network for the people of Tripura and the entire Northeastern region,” Vaishnaw emphasized. He added that these developments would not only improve passenger convenience but also stimulate economic growth, trade, and tourism in the state.

With railway modernization initiatives gaining momentum, Tripura stands to witness enhanced connectivity, benefiting both residents and businesses in the years to come.