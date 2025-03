NET Web Desk

Siliguri, Mar 21: Former Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad arrived at NJP Railway Station on Thursday ahead of his scheduled visit to Sikkim starting March 21.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by officials, including the Joint General Manager of Transport, Siliguri; Joint Secretary of the Home Department, Siliguri; Assistant Protocol Officer; and Gopal Pathak, Liaison Officer from the Home Department.