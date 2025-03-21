Manipur: Arms, Explosives Recovered From Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Imphal West districts

NET Web Desk

Security forces have seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during search operations conducted in both hill and valley districts of the state over the past 24 hours.

In Jiribam district, a raid at Uchathol Mayai Leikai led to the recovery of 100 sticks of Stardyne-901 (Class II CAT-ZZ explosives) weighing approximately 12.5 kg, along with 20 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi district, security forces recovered a large haul of weapons from K Geljang and K Patbung villages. The seized items include two 7.62 mm rifles with magazines, one .303 bore rifle with a magazine, one locally made 315 bore pistol with a magazine, one .22 air pistol with an empty case, five Baofeng radio sets, and additional ammunition.

In a separate operation, 01(one) SLR with Magazine, 01(one) Pistol with Magazine, 10(ten) nos. of Cartridge, 02(two) nos. of 36 HE Grenade without Ignitor set, 02(two) nos. of Military Helmet, 02(two) nos. of BP Jackets, 04(four) nos. of local made Iron BP Plate, 02(two) nos. of Baofeng Wireless Handset without battery were recovered from Apunlok Canal (between Kangchup and Singda Kadangband) under Lamsang-PS, Imphal West District.

Authorities have intensified operations in the region to curb the illegal possession of arms and maintain law and order.