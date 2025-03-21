Manipur Forest Dept Celebrates International Day Of Forests, Showcases Role Of forests In Food Security

NET Web Desk

The Forest Department of Manipur marked International Day of Forests 2025 with a grand celebration at Imperial Hall, Classic Grande, Chingmeirong, Imphal, under the theme “Celebrating Forests and Foods.” The event highlighted the crucial role of forests in sustaining ecosystems, ensuring food security, and promoting environmental conservation.

The celebration witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Anurag Bajpai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment & Climate Change), and Soreiphy Vashum, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration & Planning).

The event began with the ceremonial watering of the Heirengoi plant, symbolizing the commitment to forest conservation and sustainability. R.K. Amarjit Singh, Conservator of Forests Central Circle and Special Secretary (Forests, Environment & Climate Change), delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the role of community participation and Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) in preserving forest ecosystems.

An exhibition was organized as part of the event, featuring forest-based products from various districts of Manipur. Members of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) showcased their products, highlighting the economic benefits of sustainable forest resource utilization and the potential for livelihood generation through forest-based industries.

Delivering the keynote address, Anurag Bajpai stressed the importance of forests in maintaining biodiversity and enhancing food security. He emphasized the rich natural resources that forests provide and the collective responsibility of citizens to engage in conservation efforts. Following this, Arun Kumar Sinha spoke about climate change challenges and rising temperatures, while also underscoring the market potential of VDVK products and strategies to tap into new opportunities.

A short film on Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) was screened, showcasing how forest-based food products are improving the economic conditions of local communities through sustainable harvesting and processing.

The event also included two technical sessions addressing critical issues related to forests- “Food Security through Forests” presented by Romabai Waikhom, DFO, Bishnupur and “Employment Opportunities in Forests” presented by Debala Leiphrakpam, CF/Eastern Circle, Chairman FDA (Kamjong/Tengnoupal/Chandel).

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by Vikram Suresh Nadhe, IFS DFO/Central Forest Division, who expressed gratitude to all participants for their active involvement in making the event a success.

The International Day of Forests 2025 celebration successfully reinforced the crucial role of forests in sustaining life, ensuring food security, and generating livelihoods. The Manipur Forest Department reaffirmed its dedication to sustainable forest management, ensuring a harmonious balance between environmental conservation and community well-being.