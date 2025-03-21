Manipur: Three KCP (MFL) Cadres Arrested For Abduction And Ransom

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested three cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) for their involvement in abduction for ransom. The arrests were made at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district, according to an official police statement.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aheibam Gandhi alias Nanao (35), Thongam Naoba Meitei (21), and Ningthouba Momocha Singh. During the operation, police recovered a four-wheeler, four mobile phones, and multiple SIM cards from their possession.

Authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on criminal activities linked to banned outfits in the state.