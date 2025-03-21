Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Announces Final Installment Of ₹85 crore Scholarship For ST Students

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Friday the release of the final installment of ₹85.0779 crore under the “Umbrella Scheme of Post Matric Scholarship for ST Students” for the academic session 2023-2024.

The scholarship will benefit 76,755 students in total. The disbursement details are as follows:

First Installment: ₹42.32 crore (released on 24th June 2024) – Paid to 17,364 students.

Second Installment: ₹66.67 crore (released on 20th November 2024) – Paid to 32,064 students.

Third and Final Installment: ₹85.0779 crore (released on 21st March 2025) – Paid to 27,327 students.

Sangma assured that the funds would be credited to the students’ accounts within the next 1-2 days. He also reiterated the state’s commitment to accelerating the scholarship process to ensure quicker support for students every year, marking a significant step toward securing a brighter future for the youth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News