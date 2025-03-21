Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Announces Final Installment Of ₹85 crore Scholarship For ST Students

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Friday the release of the final installment of ₹85.0779 crore under the “Umbrella Scheme of Post Matric Scholarship for ST Students” for the academic session 2023-2024.

The scholarship will benefit 76,755 students in total. The disbursement details are as follows:

First Installment: ₹42.32 crore (released on 24th June 2024) – Paid to 17,364 students.

Second Installment: ₹66.67 crore (released on 20th November 2024) – Paid to 32,064 students.

Third and Final Installment: ₹85.0779 crore (released on 21st March 2025) – Paid to 27,327 students.

Sangma assured that the funds would be credited to the students’ accounts within the next 1-2 days. He also reiterated the state’s commitment to accelerating the scholarship process to ensure quicker support for students every year, marking a significant step toward securing a brighter future for the youth.