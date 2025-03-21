Mizoram Chief Secretary Reviews Development Plans In Lawngtlai

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 21: Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired a meeting with departmental heads in Lawngtlai on Thursday to assess the district’s development status and key challenges. The meeting, held at the DC Conference Hall, was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy.

Meena emphasized the need for infrastructure improvements, particularly road connectivity. He directed the Mizoram Public Works Department (MPWD) to expedite maintenance work on the Lawngtlai-Zorinpui Highway (KMMTTP Road) and collaborate with local communities for smoother implementation.

In the education sector, Meena pointed out that while Mizoram is nearing a 100% literacy rate, Lawngtlai lags behind. He urged the education department to take necessary steps to improve literacy levels in the district.

The Chief Secretary also announced that Patanjali Foods Limited would soon establish an oil palm extraction center in Lawngtlai. He stressed the importance of increasing plantation areas and developing a structured market system to support local farmers and entrepreneurs. Additionally, he highlighted the need for skill development and entrepreneurship programs to enhance employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing law enforcement, Meena advised officials to familiarize themselves with the three new criminal laws and undergo necessary training. On border security, he called for better coordination between the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, and district authorities under the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy presented an overview of Lawngtlai’s administrative framework, ongoing projects, and challenges. Superintendent of Police Lokeshwaran R. provided insights into the district’s law and order situation.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by SDO(S) Margaret J. Vanlalremmawii.