Mizoram CM Launches Leadership Training For Elected Women Representatives In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 21: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated a Capacity Building and Leadership Training program for Elected Women Representatives in Aizawl Municipal Corporation areas on Friday. The program, organized by the Mizoram State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with All Mizoram Women Elected Representatives, took place at the I&PR Auditorium.

Speaking at the event, Lalduhoma, who also holds the Law and Judicial portfolio, stressed the importance of legal knowledge for effective governance. He stated that leaders must work within legal frameworks to protect public rights and avoid unintended consequences. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their leadership skills.

R. Zomuanpuii, President of the All Mizoram Women Elected Representatives, chaired the event and expressed gratitude to the participants. She noted that Mizoram has, for the first time, a woman Cabinet Minister, Lalrinpuii, under Lalduhoma’s leadership, marking a significant milestone for women’s representation in governance.

Vincent Lalrokima, Member Secretary of the Mizoram State Legal Services Authority, addressed the gathering, outlining the authority’s ongoing initiatives. The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Florence Vanlanrengpuii, General Secretary.

Following the inauguration, four thematic sessions were held on legal provisions and governance.