Nagaland GB Federation Peace Committee Holds Consultation On Naga Political Issue

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 21: The Nagaland GB Federation Peace Committee (NGBFPC) organized a consultative meeting on Thursday at the Tourist Lodge in Dimapur to address the ongoing Naga political issue. The meeting was attended by 11 key organizations, including the Nagaland Tribes Council, Senior Citizens Association Nagaland, Forum for Naga Reconciliation, Ex-Parliamentarian Association Nagaland, and Naga Hoho. The United Naga Council from Manipur was unable to participate in the discussion.

A major outcome of the meeting was the adoption of a resolution appointing the NGBFPC to lead further efforts, in collaboration with civil bodies and Naga leaders, towards a unified resolution. The meeting also called on the Government of India to prepare a Common Draft that integrates the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position into one comprehensive document to pave the way for a final, lasting solution.

In addition, the meeting resolved to urge the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum to organize a day of fasting and prayer to support the call for an early resolution to the Naga political issue.

NGBF General Secretary Shikuto Zalipu, speaking to the media, raised concerns about the prolonged wait for a final settlement and referred to the 2020 statement by the then governor declaring that peace talks had concluded. He emphasized the need for unity among Naga factions to achieve a single solution and noted that the NGBFPC had met with 16 Naga political groups, all of which endorsed the committee’s peace initiatives.

Retired bureaucrat KK Sema, reflecting on the meeting, suggested that this could be Nagaland’s last hope for a long-awaited political resolution. He criticized the lack of proactive leadership from the Naga Hoho and other apex tribal bodies, calling for grassroots leadership to take charge in the peace process. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s role, accusing it of failing to effectively facilitate the resolution.

A major issue discussed was the heavy tax burden on ordinary citizens, with many Naga people struggling to pay multiple taxes in the name of sovereignty. The lack of a platform to voice their grievances was also highlighted as a critical concern.

The meeting concluded with a call for the Government of India to integrate both the Framework Agreement and Agreed Position into a single, unified document, ensuring the preservation of Naga identity, self-determination, and dignity. Participants stressed that this unified approach would help bring about a lasting and honorable solution to the Naga political issue.