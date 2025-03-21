Tripura Assembly’s Budget Session Begins, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy Presents 2025-26 Budget

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2025: The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the 2025-26 financial year commenced on Friday (March 21) and will continue until April 1.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, cabinet members, and treasury bench legislators. The session also saw the attendance of Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, MLAs from the Tipra Motha Party and IPFT, as well as Congress legislators.

The budget presentation marks a crucial phase in the state’s financial planning, with discussions and deliberations expected in the coming days.