Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura Assembly’s Budget Session Begins, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy Presents 2025-26 Budget

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2025: The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the 2025-26 financial year commenced on Friday (March 21) and will continue until April 1.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, cabinet members, and treasury bench legislators. The session also saw the attendance of Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, MLAs from the Tipra Motha Party and IPFT, as well as Congress legislators.

The budget presentation marks a crucial phase in the state’s financial planning, with discussions and deliberations expected in the coming days.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News