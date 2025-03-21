Tripura Budget to Boost Economy, MP Biplab Kumar Deb Lauds Development Focus

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2025: The budget for the financial year 2025-26 will further accelerate Tripura’s economic growth, paving the way for overall development, said state’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb while praising the BJP-IPFT-Tipra Motha coalition government on Friday.

“A budget of ₹27,804.67 crore was presented for the financial year 2024-25, whereas the new budget stands at ₹32,423.44 crore. This marks an increase of nearly 20% compared to the previous year. This budget has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the most vulnerable sections of society,” Deb stated.

He highlighted that the budget reflects the commitment of the state cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha. “The cabinet members are working tirelessly for the progress of Tripura, and this budget is a testament to their dedication,” he remarked.

Deb also emphasized the government’s welfare initiatives, noting that the budget announcement came with a major relief for government employees and teachers. “The Chief Minister has given a special gift to them by announcing an additional 3% dearness allowance. With a large number of government employees in the state, this move is expected to provide a significant economic boost,” he said.

The MP extended his congratulations to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Finance Minister Pranajit Singh Roy, and all cabinet members for presenting a “well-planned and progressive” budget. “This budget will drive Tripura towards a brighter future,” he concluded.